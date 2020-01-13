Home

Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
John Moody Sr. Obituary
John Moody, Sr.
NORTHAUGUSTA - Mr. John Walter Moody, 82, of North Augusta, SC, beloved husband of fifty-nine years to Alda Raye Wise Moody, entered into rest on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late George T. and Doris Harris Moody. He graduated from LBC High School and furthered his education by graduating from Augusta College. He proudly and with honor served his country in the South Carolina National Guard for twenty-one years, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Mr. Moody retired from the Kimberly Clark Cooperation after fifteen years of service. He was a member of Langley United Methodist Church and could often be found outdoors doing what he enjoyed, fishing, hunting and photography.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include a daughter, the late Beverly Raye Moody, son, John Walter "Walt" Moody, Jr. and his spouse, Kenneth Pittman, Johnston, SC and a sister, Sandra Woodruff, Bath, SC.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Graniteville, SC. Pastor Bob Huggins will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Langley United Methodist Church, Langley, SC.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, 2020
