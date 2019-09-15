John Nicholson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Nicholson.
Service Information
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-649-6123
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thank you
To the Aiken Community
A note of appreciation and thanks for your Love, Prayers and many acts of Kindness given during the period of John Nicholson's Illness and Passing. A Special Thank You to the members of the Sigma Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., The Jackson Brooks Funeral Home Staff, the
Deaconess, Trustees, Deacons and Others of the Hayden Baptist Church family. We will always keep you in our hearts. May God continue to Bless You.
Sincerely,
James Nicholson and The Nicholson Family
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.