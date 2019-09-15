Thank you
To the Aiken Community
A note of appreciation and thanks for your Love, Prayers and many acts of Kindness given during the period of John Nicholson's Illness and Passing. A Special Thank You to the members of the Sigma Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., The Jackson Brooks Funeral Home Staff, the
Deaconess, Trustees, Deacons and Others of the Hayden Baptist Church family. We will always keep you in our hearts. May God continue to Bless You.
Sincerely,
James Nicholson and The Nicholson Family
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 15, 2019