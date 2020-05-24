John Paul JP Kneece Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Paul 'JP' Kneece, Sr.
WARRENVILLE - Mr. John Paul "JP" Kneece, Sr., 47 of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Born at Fort Gordon, GA and a resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of Edward and Barbara Kneece and Gloria Guido. He was a Painter and did home remodeling. JP enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, family members include his son, John Paul Kneece, Jr., Graniteville, SC; Wanda Kirkland, Graniteville, SC, who raised JP, siblings, Sissy Kneece, Langley, SC and Neil Barnes, Graniteville, SC, companion, Christy Derrick and grandparents, the late Elbert and Eula Kneece and the late Richard and Eleanor Smith.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 30, 2020, beginning 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel. Due to the current COVID19 situation social distancing will be observed.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome to share memories of JP and leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 24 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved