John Paul 'JP' Kneece, Sr.

WARRENVILLE - Mr. John Paul "JP" Kneece, Sr., 47 of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Born at Fort Gordon, GA and a resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of Edward and Barbara Kneece and Gloria Guido. He was a Painter and did home remodeling. JP enjoyed fishing and hunting.

In addition to his parents, family members include his son, John Paul Kneece, Jr., Graniteville, SC; Wanda Kirkland, Graniteville, SC, who raised JP, siblings, Sissy Kneece, Langley, SC and Neil Barnes, Graniteville, SC, companion, Christy Derrick and grandparents, the late Elbert and Eula Kneece and the late Richard and Eleanor Smith.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 30, 2020, beginning 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel. Due to the current COVID19 situation social distancing will be observed.

Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome to share memories of JP and leave a message of condolence for the family.



