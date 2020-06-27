John Pinkney Sr.
John Pinkney Sr
WARRENVILLE - Mr. John Willie Pinkney Sr, 74, of 119 Jones Circle, entered into rest June 25, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Pinkney was a member of the Union Baptist Church in Barnwell where he served as a deacon.
Survivors include three daughters, Eulonda (Christopher) Freeman, Diane (Anthony) Stevens, & Angelia Hill; two sons, John Willie (Pamela) Pinkney Jr and Joseph (Margaret) Mozone; one sister, Annette (Louis) Harrison; 13 Grandchildren; 3 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT AIKEN (803)648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 27 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
