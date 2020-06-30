John Pinkney Sr.
John Pinkney Sr.
WARRENVILLE - Graveside services for Mr. John Willie Pinkney Sr. will be 11am Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Burnettown with Rev. John Dingle officiating. Viewing will be from 3pm-6pm today at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 30, 2020.
