John Portor Strode IIAIKEN - John Portor Strode II, age 79, died peacefully on the morning of July 5, 2020.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife Marti.Survivors include: Grace Wheat; his three daughters, Kim Maiers, Andrea Strode, and Destiny Strode; two grandchildren, Jaden and David Strode; and three brothers, Walt, David, and Rob.A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on August 6th at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, SC. Interment will follow in the St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church Cemetery. Reservations are required for service attendance; however, the service will be broadcast on the internet via livestream. Please contact David Strode at (805) 291-3693 for reservations.For more about John, details on the livestream service, and an opportunity to leave expressions of sympathy for the family, please visit