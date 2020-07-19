1/1
John Portor Strode II
AIKEN - John Portor Strode II, age 79, died peacefully on the morning of July 5, 2020.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife Marti.
Survivors include: Grace Wheat; his three daughters, Kim Maiers, Andrea Strode, and Destiny Strode; two grandchildren, Jaden and David Strode; and three brothers, Walt, David, and Rob.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on August 6th at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, SC. Interment will follow in the St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church Cemetery. Reservations are required for service attendance; however, the service will be broadcast on the internet via livestream. Please contact David Strode at (805) 291-3693 for reservations.
For more about John, details on the livestream service, and an opportunity to leave expressions of sympathy for the family, please visit
www.georgefuneralhomes.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 19 to Jul. 29, 2020.
