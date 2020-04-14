Home

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc.
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
John Randall Peace

John Randall Peace Obituary
John Randall Peace
Windsor - JOHN RANDALL PEACE, 81, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Born in Greer, SC, John was a son of the late John Marchant and Gladys Owens Peace. He grew up in Calhoun Falls, SC and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John moved to Aiken County in 1967 and retired from Aiken Electric Cooperative. He was a self-taught pianist and served at Howlandville Baptist, Millbrook Baptist and most recently at Mt. Beulah Baptist Churches. He was a current member of Mercy Church in Aiken.
Survivors include two daughters, Margie Johnson (Rusty), Windsor, Donna Tidwell (Ronnie), North Augusta; three grandchildren, Brett Johnson (Amanda), Staci Johnson, Brooke Thompson; a great-grandson, Luke Allen Johnson (Due in June); his sister, Joy Ann Peace, Hendersonville, NC. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Peace.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date, once it is safe to gather publicly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2020
