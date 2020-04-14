|
John Randall Peace
Windsor - JOHN RANDALL PEACE, 81, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Born in Greer, SC, John was a son of the late John Marchant and Gladys Owens Peace. He grew up in Calhoun Falls, SC and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John moved to Aiken County in 1967 and retired from Aiken Electric Cooperative. He was a self-taught pianist and served at Howlandville Baptist, Millbrook Baptist and most recently at Mt. Beulah Baptist Churches. He was a current member of Mercy Church in Aiken.
Survivors include two daughters, Margie Johnson (Rusty), Windsor, Donna Tidwell (Ronnie), North Augusta; three grandchildren, Brett Johnson (Amanda), Staci Johnson, Brooke Thompson; a great-grandson, Luke Allen Johnson (Due in June); his sister, Joy Ann Peace, Hendersonville, NC. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Peace.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date, once it is safe to gather publicly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org).
