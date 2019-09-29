John Richard Knox
AIKEN - John Richard Knox of Aiken, SC died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held at elveen o'clock a.m. Tuesday, October 1 at Clearwater Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Cato officiating. John was of the Baptist faith, and a member of Clearwater Branch Baptist Church. John loved his family, Braves baseball, Carolina football, hunting and fishing. John's love and devotion for his wife, Betty Knox, set an example for everyone who knew him. John was preceded in death by his wife Betty Knox, brothers Larry Knox, Sonny Knox, and sister- in- law Tena Reed. He is survived by sisters-in-law Linda Cornwell, Joan Fleming, Jane Fleming, brothers-in-law Michael Cornwell, John Fleming and Jonathan Fleming.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 29, 2019