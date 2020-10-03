John Sheppard, IIIWilliston - John R. Sheppard, III, born in Florence, SC, a resident of Williston, SC for sixty years, passed into eternity on October 1, 2020. He was a son of the late John Reese Sheppard, Jr. and Marie Baker Sheppard. He was a graduate of MUSC College of Pharmacy and served as a pharmacist for forty-four years in Williston, his most beloved small town.A Memorial Service will be held at eleven o'clock a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston with the Dr. Stephen Burnette and Dr. Beth Yarborough officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, October 10th.Johnny was a member of the Lion's Club, a Sunday School teacher at the First Baptist Church of Williston and later a member of Williston Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder.He was compassionate and cared for many stray cats and dogs, some of which he adopted. Johnny played the trombone in the Charleston High School band and also in a dance band. He got his private pilot license, while very young; he enjoyed the Pilot's Breakfast Club with Wendell Gibson and Dr. Gilchrist. He completed Army Basic Training and went into the Army Reserve. He started USC with the intention of majoring in music, but changed to MUSC College of Pharmacy in Charleston, SC where he graduated in June of 1962. Following graduation, Johnny married Theresa Diane Robertson, a weekday Education Teacher from Hamlet, NC.Survivors include his wife of 58 years, his sons John R. Sheppard, IV and Robert Johnathan Sheppard, daughter-in-law Tammy Way Sheppard, two grandchildren Turner Reese Sheppard and Madeline Nicole Sheppard.Donations may be sent to the Barnwell County Animal Shelter, Barnwell County Courthouse, 57 Wall, Barnwell, SC 29812.Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.Visit our on-line registry at