John Swearingen
Edgefield - Mr. John Dee "J.D." Swearingen, age 70, beloved husband to Mrs. Helen Gillispie Swearingen entered into rest on Saturday November 2nd, 2019 at his residence. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Samuel E. (Sylvia) Swearingen, Johnathan (Selena) Swearingen, Christopher (Bonnie) Swearingen; daughter, Masha (Ronnie) Baughman; brother, Richard (Faith) Swearingen; sisters, Mae (Charles) Hunt, Rachel (Larry) Baxley; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, William D. and Lillie Mae Pinwell Swearingen; brothers, Bill and Lee Swearingen; a sister, Janell; and two grandchildren. Mr. Swearingen worked for Owens Corning for many years and was a member of the . He will be missed by his family and friends and all whose lives he touched in the 70 years he had on earth. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Friday November 8th, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Pastor Mike McAlpine officiating. The interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019