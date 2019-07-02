John Taylor Longshore
Aiken - JOHN TAYLOR LONGSHORE, 93, beloved husband of more than 67 years of the late Mary Ruth Merchant Longshore, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.
A native of Newberry, SC, John was a son of the late James Jacob and Jessie McKittrick Longshore. He proudly served his country in the Army in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He lived in Aiken since 1952 and retired as a supervisor with DuPont at the Savannah River Site. He was a long-time member of Millbrook Baptist Church where he formerly served as chairman of the Board of Deacons. He was remembered by his family as never making a promise he didn't keep. He served his God, family and country with honor.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy (Aaron) Grant, Sherri (Paul) Sandvick,; six grandchildren: Jackson Rahner, Jr., Sean Rahner, Megan Sandvick, Ben Sandvick, Michael Grant, Jill Glidewell; seven great grandchildren: Kyla Rahner, Logan Rahner, Gavin Rahner, Cody Grant, Abby Grant, Zoe Glidewell, Quinn Glidewell; a sister-in-law, Shirley (Charles) Oxner; a number of nieces and nephews.
He was the last surviving sibling in his family of eight children and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Ann Longshore.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, July 2nd from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday morning, July 3rd at 10 o'clock at Millbrook Baptist Church with The Revs. Dr. Chris Masters, Danny Wilson and Clint Smith officiating. An additional service will be at 2 o'clock at Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry, SC followed by interment will be held in Newberry Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 2, 2019