Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Thomas Swanner. View Sign



AIKEN - John Thomas Swanner, 72, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.

John was a lifelong resident of Aiken, and son of the late Thomas Curtis and Mary Crenshaw Swanner. He retired from the US Air Force, and was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending church events. He had deep faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior, and loved reading his Bible.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019 at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC , with the Reverend Nancy Reed officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment with full military honors will be held at a later date in Sunset Memory Gardens.

He is survived by his sisters, Charlotte Hendrix, Milledgeville, GA, Gale (Joe) Bledsoe, Johnston, SC, Camilla Owens, Aiken, Ann Morgan, Punta Gorda, FL, Libby (Bob) Schmidt, Loganville, GA, Frieda Cosgriff, Lawrenceville, GA; numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jim Swanner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Johns United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St., NW, Aiken, SC 29801.

John's online guest book may be signed at

www.shellhousefuneralhome.com

John Thomas SwannerAIKEN - John Thomas Swanner, 72, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.John was a lifelong resident of Aiken, and son of the late Thomas Curtis and Mary Crenshaw Swanner. He retired from the US Air Force, and was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending church events. He had deep faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior, and loved reading his Bible.A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019 at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC , with the Reverend Nancy Reed officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment with full military honors will be held at a later date in Sunset Memory Gardens.He is survived by his sisters, Charlotte Hendrix, Milledgeville, GA, Gale (Joe) Bledsoe, Johnston, SC, Camilla Owens, Aiken, Ann Morgan, Punta Gorda, FL, Libby (Bob) Schmidt, Loganville, GA, Frieda Cosgriff, Lawrenceville, GA; numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jim Swanner.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Johns United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St., NW, Aiken, SC 29801.John's online guest book may be signed at Funeral Home Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

924 Hayne Ave.

Aiken , SC 29801

(803) 642-3456 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close