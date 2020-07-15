Reverend John W. Young

Williston - Reverend John W. Young entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bamberg Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, Denmark, SC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. and Cremation Service.

Family and friends may call the residence of his wife Mrs. Doris Young, 146 Shad Road, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808

*** If visiting the family house please wear a mask and limit your visit to 5 or 10 minutes. ***



