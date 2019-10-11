Pastor John William Holsenback
Aiken - Pastor John William Holsenback, 85, of Aiken, SC, husband of the late Mrs. Betty Dudley Holsenback, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Born in Aiken County, SC, he had traveled all over the country preaching and spreading the gospel before retiring and coming back home thirteen years ago. He enjoyed building houses, fishing and working with hospice.
In addition to his wife, family members include his children, Pamela Holsenback Teague, Pineville, NC, Teri Holsenback Swann, Aiken, SC and Sherry Holsenback Christmas and her husband, Eddie, Aiken, SC; eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019, beginning at 1 o'clock at Southside Baptist Church, 294 Myrtle St., Gloverville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock at the church. Interment will follow in the Holsenback Family Cemetery, Aiken, SC. Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene. (www.mvnazarene.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 23, 2019