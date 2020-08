Or Copy this URL to Share

John Willie "Nuni Boy" Carter

Aiken - Mr. John Willie "Nuni Boy" Carter, age 62 of 615 Horry St. NE, son of Ms. Rosa Lee Carter entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements to be announced. Friends may call Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.



