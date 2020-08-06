1/1
Johnette Young
1942 - 2020
Johnette Young
Weatherford, OK - Graveside services for Johnette "Johnnie" Ann Seigler Young, 77 year-old Weatherford resident, will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Greenwood Cemetery with Dennis King officiating. Services are under Lockstone Funeral Home.
Johnnie was born December 7, 1942, in Amarillo, Texas to John and Alice (Witt) McCrary and passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Maple Lawn Manor in Hydro. Johnnie was raised and attended school in Amarillo and graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1961. She married Cecil Seigler in Aiken, South Carolina. They had one daughter, Sara. She returned to Amarillo where she received her associate from the Amarillo College in 1983. Johnette later moved to Oklahoma where she lived in Elk City, Clinton and settled in Weatherford 1992. She was a registered nurse working in Clinton Regional Hospital, Weatherford Regional Hospital and Western Oklahoma Hospice, retiring in 2004. On June 6, 2000, she married Loren Young in Clinton and made their home in Weatherford. Johnnie enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Memorials may be made to Tradition Health.
Johnnie is survived by her daughter, Sara Holman and husband, Ethan of Weatherford; two sisters, Marilyn Wilson and husband, Gerald of Amarillo, Texas and Lavonda Ross and husband, Roy of Denison, Texas; two grandchildren, Laura and Shane Holman; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Loren.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R L Lockstone Funeral Home Inc
210 N Custer
Weatherford, OK 73096
(580) 772-5535
