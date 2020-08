Johnnie Adams

Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family

Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family

Mr. Johnnie "Dog" L. Adams, 64, of 311 Aiken Rd, entered into rest August 3, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Survivors include: devoted companion, Vanessa Bryant; sons, Paul Adams, Beech Island, Martin Bryant, Graniteville, and Jonathan (Canay) Moore, Vaucluse: daughters, Adriene Bryant, Aiken and Lakisha Bryant, Graniteville; sisters, Tonya A. Adams, North Augusta and Brenda (Raymond) Arant, Aiken; a brother, Ronnie (Doris) Jackson, Augusta, GA; 8 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store