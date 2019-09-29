Johnnie E. Cullum
AIKEN - Mr. Johnnie E. Cullum, 63, of 155 Hedge Rd, entered into rest September 27, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include two daughters, Shanda Cullum, Warrenville and Jennifer Cullum, Bath; two sons, Johnny Cullum Jr, Bath and Brian Brown, Langley; two sisters, Vivian Curry, North Augusta and Fannie Mae Cullum, Aiken; 10 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 29, 2019