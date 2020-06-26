Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnnie Felton

Johnston - Graveside services for Mr. Johnnie Louis Felton will be held 12:00 noon June 27, 2020 at the Sunset Memorial Garden, Johnston. He was a loving husband, deacon, and devout family man.

He is survived by a loving wife of the home, nine children, Jeremiah Felton (Michelle), Greenwood, SC, Alphonzo Felton, Charlotte NC, Anntionette Felton, Nashville, TN, Veronica Jones (Wilbert), Charlotte, NC, Orma Swearinger, (Robert), Greenwood, SC, Russell Felton, (Latravea), Aiken, SC, Daniel Felton, Carrollton, TX, Wesley Felton, (Cindi), Conway, SC, and Emanuel Felton, Johnston, SC; 29 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends



