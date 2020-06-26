Johnnie Felton
Johnnie Felton
Johnston - Graveside services for Mr. Johnnie Louis Felton will be held 12:00 noon June 27, 2020 at the Sunset Memorial Garden, Johnston. He was a loving husband, deacon, and devout family man.
He is survived by a loving wife of the home, nine children, Jeremiah Felton (Michelle), Greenwood, SC, Alphonzo Felton, Charlotte NC, Anntionette Felton, Nashville, TN, Veronica Jones (Wilbert), Charlotte, NC, Orma Swearinger, (Robert), Greenwood, SC, Russell Felton, (Latravea), Aiken, SC, Daniel Felton, Carrollton, TX, Wesley Felton, (Cindi), Conway, SC, and Emanuel Felton, Johnston, SC; 29 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 26 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Amos and Sons Funeral Home
412 Railroad Avenue
Johnston, SC 29832
803-275-3315
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Sending my deepest condolences to the family.
Stracie Jones
