Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family

Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family

A memorial service for Mr. Johnnie Lee "Dog" Adams will be 11am tomorrow, August 8, 2020 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. James Adams officiating. Family and friends may call his residence, 311 Aiken Rd, Graniteville.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store