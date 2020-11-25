Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnnie Mae Hendrix

Aiken - Mrs. Johnnie Mae Highsmith Hendrix, age 87, departed this life peacefully at the Place at Shadow Oaks on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held 10 AM Saturday November 28, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens, 1523 Edgefield Hwy., Aiken, SC. Cards or flowers may be left at Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123 with viewing on Friday from 3-6 PM.



