Johnnie Mae Hendrix
1932 - 2020
Aiken - Mrs. Johnnie Mae Highsmith Hendrix, age 87, departed this life peacefully at the Place at Shadow Oaks on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held 10 AM Saturday November 28, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens, 1523 Edgefield Hwy., Aiken, SC. Cards or flowers may be left at Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123 with viewing on Friday from 3-6 PM.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
