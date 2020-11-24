Johnnie Mae Hendrix

Aiken - Mrs. Johnnie Mae Miley Hendrix, age 87, departed this life peacefully at the Place at Shadow Oaks on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born December 1932 in Columbia, South Carolina, she was the oldest daughter of John Henry and Alice Miley Highsmith.

She graduated from the historic C.A. Johnson High School and obtained her BA degree from Benedict College. She married Andrew Hendrix, J and spent many years traveling with him and their two children as he dedicated 20 years to military service. Upon his retirement, they settled in Aiken where Johnnie returned to her love of teaching and worked with special needs population for 20 years. These young people were the joy of her life. She was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Iota Lambda Zeta Chapter in Aiken. Johnnie Mae spent much of her creative life reading, cross stitching and crocheting. She was a quiet introspective person who enjoyed a few friends and family. Her quiet ways and love will be missed.

Johnnie is survived by her daughters, Angela Hendrix Terry (Marvin) and Pamela Hendrix Simmons (Anthony) both of Atlanta, GA; a granddaughter, Odessa Terry, Atlanta, GA; her sister-in-laws, Minnie Prude and Margaret Hendrix, Columbia, SC; many nieces and nephews. The family is so very grateful to the staff and administration of the Place at Shadow Oaks Assisted Living Community, Regency Hospice and Ruby Thomas for the love and care they provided over the past 3 years.

Expression of sympathy may be made in her memory to: Iota Lambda Zeta Chapter, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Scholarship Fund (PO Box 3253, Aiken, SC 29802) established in 2011 to provide scholarship to African American women in Aiken and Edgefield counties. Cards or flowers may be left at Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.



