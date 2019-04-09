Johnnie R. Rouse
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Johnnie R. Rouse will be 1pm Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Aiken Church Of Christ, 134 Rhinehart Way, with Bro. Paul Diggs officiating. Interment will be in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.
Family & friends may the call the residence, 501 Rouse Place or after 1pm Friday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home beginning at 6pm.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019