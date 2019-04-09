Johnnie Rouse
AIKEN - Mr. Johnnie R. Rouse, 99, of 501 Rouse Place, entered into rest April 8, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Rouse was a member of Church Of Christ Aiken.
Survivors include three daughters, Diana (James) Aiken, Brevard, NC, Barbara (Donald) Gipson, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, and Minnie (Dennis) Cleveland, Hopkins; one sister, Bessie Dunbar, Niagara Falls, NY; 9 Grandchildren; 5 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 9, 2019