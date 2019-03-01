Johnny G. Coons
AIKEN - Johnny G. Coons, age 82, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 27, after a lengthy illness.
A native of Hamilton, AL, Johnny was a son of the late Richard Oscar and Rachael Hassie Rice Coons. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving in Korea. Johnny lived in Aiken since 1961 and was a farmer and horseman. He retired from Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances Woodward Coons. Johnny is also survived by a son, John H. Coons of Aiken and a daughter, Christy C. Posey (Cecil) of Aiken; four grandchildren, Laura Coons Burgess, Kelly Coons and Kayla Coons, Jeffrey Posey of Aiken and 4 great grandchildren, Braiden Perry, Kodi Burgess and Tucker Burgess of Abbeville, SC and Wyatt Posey of Aiken, SC.
A memorial service will be held Saturday morning, March 2nd at 11 o'clock at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home with The Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
