Johnny G. CoonsAIKEN - Johnny G. Coons, age 82, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 27, after a lengthy illness.A native of Hamilton, AL, Johnny was a son of the late Richard Oscar and Rachael Hassie Rice Coons. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army , serving in Korea. Johnny lived in Aiken since 1961 and was a farmer and horseman. He retired from Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances Woodward Coons. Johnny is also survived by a son, John H. Coons of Aiken and a daughter, Christy C. Posey (Cecil) of Aiken; four grandchildren, Laura Coons Burgess, Kelly Coons and Kayla Coons, Jeffrey Posey of Aiken and 4 great grandchildren, Braiden Perry, Kodi Burgess and Tucker Burgess of Abbeville, SC and Wyatt Posey of Aiken, SC.A memorial service will be held Saturday morning, March 2nd at 11 o'clock at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home with The Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.