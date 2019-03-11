Johnny L. Fulcher
WAGENER - Mr. Johnny "John" Lee Fulcher, 68, entered into rest Friday, March 8, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m in the Chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Southland Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 11, 2019