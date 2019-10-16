Johnny Weintraub
Aiken - Mr. Johnny Lee Weintraub 32, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Johnny was born in Brownsville, TN, and had lived in Aiken for a number of years. He was a member of Local Pipefitter Union 150 and former member of the Local Carpenters Union.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Amber Danielle Boone Weintraub; sons, Aiden Lee Conatser, Jaxson Daniel Boone, Griffin Monroe Weintraub, and soon to be born Lincoln Noah Weintraub; his father, Shawn and wife Melissa Lefave, TN; parents Michelle Klophaus and Micheal Weintraub, GA; and several siblings in TN.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM, followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC with the Reverend Chris Lowe officiating. Interment, will follow in the Hollow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to Amber B Weintraub.
Johnny's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019