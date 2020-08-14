Johnny Wiggins

AIKEN - Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Wiggins will be Monday, August 17th at 10am, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, corner of Hampton & Florence St, NW.

His mother, Evelyn Wiggins and his two brothers, Jimmy and Bruce Simpkins, preceded him in death. His niece, Porchia Simpkins and her children survive Mr. Wiggins.

Donations can be made in his memory to the Bus Ministry c/o St. John's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 809, Aiken, SC 29802.



