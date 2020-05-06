Johnny Wiles
AIKEN - Mr. Johnny Steven Wiles, 57, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Born in Columbia, SC, Johnny was a son of the late Alfred Carpenter and Lillian Mae Carpenter Wiles. He worked as a carpenter and loved riding his motorcycle. Johnny loved his family and will be missed by many friends.
Funeral services will be held at the graveside 3:00 PM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. A motorcycle procession to the cemetery will leave Shellhouse Funeral Home, 924 Hayne Ave. at 2:30 PM. We ask that those in attendance at the graveside to observe the appropriate physical distance guidelines between themselves and others. The service will also be recorded and played on the Shellhouse Funeral Home website under Johnny's obituary.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 25 years, Robin Lynn Crews; children, Ashley (Ricky) Patrick, Goose Creek, SC, Angela (Jason) Knight, Warner Robbins, GA, James Crews V, Goose Creek, SC; grandchildren, Tanner, Dakota, Sophie, Ryan, Paiton, Kailyn, Rilan; Sister in Law Sharon (Fred) Duncan; Nephew in Law Chris (Kim) Owens; sisters, Patricia (Fernando) Garcia, North Augusta, SC, Sharon (Andy) Oswald, Aiken; brothers, Alfred Good, Aiken, Mark (Brenda) Wiles, Ohio, Robbie (Heather) Wiles, Aiken; half-brother, Houston Good of Aiken; nieces, Stephanie Castleberry and Brittany (David) Wilkinson.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/.
