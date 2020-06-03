Joline Robinson Tuten

NORTH AUGUSTA - Joline Robinson Tuten, daughter of the late Veronica Tuten Robinson and William Joseph Robinson, loved wife of Lee Edward Tuten of Belvedere, stepped into the Larger Life Monday, May 25, 2020 at their residence in Hammond Place Assisted Living Community.

Born July 5, 1928 in Grays, SC, Joline grew up with her three siblings and parents, moving frequently in south Georgia and low country South Carolina as her father managed and moved sawmills. She graduated high school, attended business school in Columbia, and worked as bookkeeper for several years before marriage. When Lee began his own business, she worked as bookkeeper for the company and cared for the home and children and her father who had moved in with the family. She was active in First Baptist Church of North Augusta: Women's Missionary Union member, Sunday School teacher, and VBS teacher. She encouraged their children to participate in extracurricular and church activities and to excel in their studies. Due in large part to her encouragement, both daughters graduated from college, one son graduated from the Naval Academy, another son finished tech school, and the other graduated from university.

Joline was an avid reader and Bible scholar, an accomplished seamstress and quilter, making personalized quilts for all of her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and baker, planning and cooking healthy meals for her family - talents she later utilized on the mission field.

After their youngest child graduated from the Academy and married, the couple felt called to the foreign mission field as auxiliary missionary associates. Their job was to assist and support full-time missionaries. Joline had strong organizational skills, was a talented seamstress, cook, baker, manager. Together they proved invaluable wherever they served: Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Zambia, El Salvador, Israel. For over 20 years they served faithfully, receiving a small stipend and room and board, and made many friends among the missionaries and the nationals. Indeed, they celebrated their 80th birthdays on the mission field!

Joline was predeceased by her parents, her elder daughter Robin Tuten Bohn (Gerald), and brother W. J. Robinson. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Lee Edward Tuten, sister Guelda Hoats, brother Pinnie Robinson (Shirley), and her children: Twyla (Monte Steedley), Lee Jr. (Wendy), Timothy (Susan), and David (Helen); 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Both Lee and Joline have stated often how blessed they have been. Their lives have been rich and full and graced by God due to their faithfulness to Him.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for international missions, First Baptist Church, North Augusta, SC.



