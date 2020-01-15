Home

Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
Jonathan Barrs Obituary
Jonathan Barrs
New Ellenton - Jonathan N. Barrs, age 20, of New Ellenton, S.C., son of Hope Elaine Leach Barrs and the late Jonathan Barrs, entered into rest on Saturday, January 11, 2020. In addition to his mother, he is survived by brothers, Gabriel Barrs and Mason Rutherford; a sister, Madison Rutherford; maternal grandfather, Gary Leach and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Barrs. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Kathy Leach. He was born in Augusta, Ga. and has been a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. He was of the Holiness faith. He shall be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched during his short lifespan on earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and he shall live on forever in the hearts of his loved ones. A service, celebrating his life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home this Thursday evening, January 16, 2020, at 5:00 PM with Rev. Dennis Lamb officiating. The interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorials, in his honor, may be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral expense. Napier Funeral Home Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You can sign the online guest register at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020
