Jonathan Yaun
Beech Island - A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jonathan Earnest Yaun, 49, of Beech Island, SC, who died Monday, husband of Tina Reed Yaun and son of Samuel Sr. and Lillie Blackwell Yaun, will be held on (today) Thursday at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Interment will follow in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. Friends will be greeted by the family on (today) Thursday from 1 o'clock until the time of service at the funeral home. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 26, 2019