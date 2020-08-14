Joseph Frank Lubner
Aiken - JOSEPH FRANK LUBNER, 90, beloved husband of the late Wilda Annadean Haag Lubner, went home to be with our Lord, on August 12, 2020.
A native of Leola, South Dakota, Joe was born December 19, 1929, the son of the late Joseph M. and Ella Siewert Lubner Hemmingson. He graduated from Wessington High School and worked alongside his father at Lubner's Machine & Blacksmith Shop in Wetonka & Wessington, South Dakota. He owned & operated Lubner's Garage in Wessington, South Dakota, where Joe also served in the Army Reserve as a Corporal (1951-1952). He then entered the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served as a Machinist Mate 2nd Class, in the Korean War on the USS Point Defiance (LSD 31), until his Honorable Discharge in 1956.
While in the Navy, Joe met and married Annadean "Dean" Haag, where he was a faithful husband to his wife of 59 years.
After living in South Dakota, Maryland, and Georgia, Joe and Dean settled in Aiken, South Carolina, and remained there where Joe retired as plant manager from Cyprus Industrial Minerals of Standard Oil in 1979, and then W. R. Grace in 1984. While living in Aiken, Joe was a member of the Aiken Economic Development Partnership, Manufacturing Council, and SC Mining Association. He was also a Master Technician for Chrysler Corporation.
Over the years, Joe enjoyed being a private pilot for 25 years, where he was partner in Fallston Airport in Harford County, Maryland. He also enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, golfing, traveling, and camping, but he was the most happiest being "Mr. Fix-it." Joe could fix anything, and he had the tool to do it with!
He was a member of Overlea-Perry Hall American Legion Post 130 in Silver Spring, Maryland for 64 years, and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 41 years.
Surviving are his daughter, Sandra L. Herlong (James Robert, Jr.), Saluda; granddaughter, Hannah L. Herlong, Aiken; sister Naomi L. Anderson, Fargo, ND, three nephews and their families, and a niece. He is also step-grandfather to Cornelia Herlong Leslie (Marshall), and step-great grandfather to Caroline "Callie", James, and Catherine "CeCe" of Nashville, TN.
The family thanks the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center staff and medical personnel for their care, dedication, and attention to Mr. Lubner over the years.
Due to the current environment, the family will hold a private graveside service Tuesday morning, August 18th at 10 o'clock at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Langley, SC. The Rev. Lee Phillips of Trinity United Methodist Church in Aiken will officiate graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School (P. O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326), Boys Town (14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010), and Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org
). Condolences may be sent to the residence.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com