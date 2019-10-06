Joseph Harold Roberts
NEW ELLENTON - Joseph Harold Roberts, age 93, entered into rest Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at University Hospital.
Mr. Roberts was born June 2, 1926 in Kingston, TN to the late McLemore and Nan Roberts. He proudly served his country in the US Army Air Force and attended The University of Tennessee where he was a cheerleader and an avid life-long fan. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping in his younger years. He was also a boy scout leader. He spent his career at SRS, retiring after 38 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Tarbox Roberts and two sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Rebecca Sherman (Rob) and Anna Shumaker, all of Augusta, GA; a son, J. Stuart Roberts (Patricia), N. Augusta, SC; a brother, Paul McLemore Roberts; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Revs. Randy Taylor and Susan Pennock officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the family life center at the church following the services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 600 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16, 2019