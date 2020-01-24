Home

Joseph Kevin Lowe Obituary
Joseph Kevin Lowe
NEW ELLENTON - JOSEPH KEVIN LOWE, 45, passed away, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Charleston, SC, Joseph was a son of Daniel and Shirley Taylor Lowe. He was a resident of New Ellenton for 40 years and was a mechanic.
Surviving are his parents, Daniel and Shirley Lowe, New Ellenton; his brother, Danny Lowe (Christy), Aiken; girlfriend, Carly Watkins.
A graveside service will be held Monday afternoon, January 27th at 1 o'clock in the Chime Bell Baptist Church Cemetery with The Rev. Darrell Thompson officiating.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020
