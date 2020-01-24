|
Joseph Kevin Lowe
NEW ELLENTON - JOSEPH KEVIN LOWE, 45, passed away, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Charleston, SC, Joseph was a son of Daniel and Shirley Taylor Lowe. He was a resident of New Ellenton for 40 years and was a mechanic.
Surviving are his parents, Daniel and Shirley Lowe, New Ellenton; his brother, Danny Lowe (Christy), Aiken; girlfriend, Carly Watkins.
A graveside service will be held Monday afternoon, January 27th at 1 o'clock in the Chime Bell Baptist Church Cemetery with The Rev. Darrell Thompson officiating.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020