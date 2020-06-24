Joseph Key, IIIGraniteville - Mr. Joseph L. Key, III, age 53, entered into rest on Friday June 19th, 2020 at his home in Graniteville, SC.He is survived by his children, Joseph "Joe Joe" L. Key (Maranda), Christopher Cochran, Christopher Bloomer (Felicia) and Nikki Busbee (Tabitha); sisters, Vickie Nettles (Frank), Angelia Woodward (Dan), Sherrie Pitts (Phillip); and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph L. Key, Jr. and Patsy J. Toole Key; and son, Cameron Clark.Mr. Key was a lifelong resident of Graniteville and was proud to live on the "Hill". He was a plumber for 25 years with Bill James and Sons Plumbing and he loved to go cat fishing and spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren. He is a beloved son, brother, father, uncle, Pop-Pop and friend. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he impacted.A family visitation will be held on Thursday evening June 25th, 2020 from 5-7pm at Napier Funeral Home. No formal service will be held. In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, social distancing will be observed. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.To send an expression of sympathy,you may visit the guestbook at