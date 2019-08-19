Joseph Michael Guerrieri

Guest Book
  •  
    - Jodie Riley
  • "Rest Easy JoJo"
    - Brittney Black
  • "I love you brother, and you'll always be with me."
    - Keith Hamilton
  • "I am so sorry for yalls loss he was such a great friend and..."
    - Joe Wigley
  • "So sorry for your loss!"
    - Kelly Yeager
Service Information
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC
29841
(803)-278-1181
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Posey Funeral Chapel
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Obituary
Joseph Michael Guerrieri
SALLEY - Memorial Services for Joseph Michael Guerrieri, 29, who entered into rest August 16, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Tom Rogers officiating.
Joseph was a life-long resident of Aiken County and a Baptist. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Timothy M. Hegler.
Survivors include his parents, Danny and Betty Guerrieri, Salley; a brother, Jay Guerrieri, Belvedere; Grandparents, Mimmo and Jean Guerrieri, Graniteville and Doris Hegler, Belvedere; a niece, Hollymarie Guerrieri; a nephew, Kaleb Guerrieri; aunts, Margaret (Jason) Yonally, Greenville, SC, Amy (Jay) Taylor, North Augusta and Salley Weathers, Augusta; uncle, Eddie (Monica) Guerrieri, Auberry, CA; several cousins.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 19, 2019
