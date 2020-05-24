Joseph 'Joe' PaytonAIKEN - Joseph Patrick Payton, age 45, of Aiken, SC entered into rest on Thursday May 21st, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. Joe, as he was affectionately called, was born on April 30th, 1975 in Aiken, SC. He is the son Larry Allen and Patricia Hooks Payton. Joe was a 1993 graduate of Aiken High School. He was the sole proprietor of a successful tree business located in Aiken. He was a passionate and active coach for the 18u Softball Team in the city of Aiken. His love for breeding and raising both domestic and wild poultry was unparalleled. He was very involved with the Graniteville Community Church of God where he was a member. Joe was a happy, energetic individual who never met a stranger. He was a jokester at heart who loved making people laugh, but above all, his greatest joy was being a father and husband. He will forever be cherished, remembered and missed by his loving wife Catherine Jennings Payton, his mother and father, brothers Allen Payton (Barbara), Larry J. Payton and sister Larissa Kelly. Also surviving are his children Stacey Phelps, Brooke Payton, Joanna Payton, Logan Payton, Conner Payton, Monica Cordell, Stacy Cordell, Bre Jennings, Jacob Jennings and Dylan Jennings. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Monday May 25th, 2020 at 4pm at Graniteville Community Church of God with Pastor Brandon L. Key officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery with Pastor Dr. Robert Skelton officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4pm at the church. Due to the extraordinary circumstances associated with Covid-19, social distancing will be observed inside of the church during the visitation and funeral. Pallbearers will be Paul Kelly, Daniel Powell,Will Lee, James Hamlin, Clyde Ergle and Peyton Eidener.Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.To send an expression of sympathy, visit the guestbook at