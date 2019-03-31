Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Pou Jr.. View Sign

Joseph Pou Jr.

JACKSON - Funeral Services for Mr. Joseph Earl Pou, Jr., 78, who entered into rest March 29, 2019, will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock from Matlock Baptist Church. Rev. Dale Reeves and Dr. Mark Riser officiating. Interment in Jackson Memorial Park.

Mr. Pou was a life-long resident of Jackson. He was a retired Butcher and Farmer who enjoyed NASCAR racing. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Earl and Ruby Lee Pou and a sister, Mary Alice Amburn.

Survivors include a son, Joe (Pam) Pou, Jackson; two daughters, Angela (Burt) Mitchell, Beech Island and Amy (David) Pou, Aiken; three grandchildren, Michael (Lexie) Pou, Hayley (Will) Pou and Mackenzi Kangas; a great grandchild, Stella Pou; a sister, Ann Waters, Myrtle Beach, SC.; several nieces and nephews; a fur baby, Fancy Mae.

Pallbearers will be Will Seigler, Kevin Tucker, David Kangas, Joey Greene, Burt Whitaker and Michael Pou.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Sunday afternoon from 3 until 5.

Memorials may be made to Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.

The family expresses appreciation to Kindred Hospice for their loving care of Mr. Pou.

