|
|
Joseph "Joe" Richard Berlin
BEECH ISLAND - Joseph "Joe" Richard Berlin, 90, peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday January 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Berlin; two sons Daniel Berlin, Gary Berlin (Becky Gorrell) and two daughters; Barbara Wheeler (John) and Debora Hamilton (Ray). Joe had 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grand children. He was predeceased in death by his son, Joseph Richard Berlin Jr. and his grandson, John Matthew Oscar Wheeler.
Joe was born in Tioga, PA on November 10, 1929. He retired from Corning Glassworks in Corning, NY after 29 years. Joe and Betty moved to Beech Island, SC after retiring in 1990. He was an avid woodworker and found enjoyment in all things outdoors from gardening, to yardwork, and camping. He was at his happiest driving his tractor in the "back 19" acres and talking about the weather. A prized possession of his was his autographed picture of Jim Cantore.
His family will receive family and friends for a celebration of life on Saturday Januray 11, 2020 from 3-5 pm at 375 Beech Island Avenue Beech Island, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Golden Harvest Food Bank 3310 Commerce Drive Augusta, GA
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020