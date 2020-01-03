Home

POWERED BY

Services
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sikes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joey" Sikes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Joey" Sikes Obituary
Joseph "Joey" Sikes
Graniteville - Mr. Joseph "Joey" Anthony Sikes, age 50, entered into rest on Wednesday January 1st, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. He is survived by his mother, Josephine "Josey" (Henry) Walling; son, Graisen Anthony Sikes; daughters, Brianna and Izabella Sikes; brothers, Ronnie (Mary) Sikes, Terry (Tina) Sikes; Ricky Sikes, Randy Sikes; companion, Helena Raines; grandson Kaiden Lewallen He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace Sikes, Sr.; and brother, Wallace Sikes, Jr. Mr. Sikes was an electrician by trade and was of the Baptist Faith. He will be missed by his loving family and all whose lives he's touched. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday January 4th, 2020 at 1pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Rev. Benny Green officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening January 3rd, 2020 from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -