Graniteville - Mr. Joseph "Joey" Anthony Sikes, age 50, entered into rest on Wednesday January 1st, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. He is survived by his mother, Josephine "Josey" (Henry) Walling; son, Graisen Anthony Sikes; daughters, Brianna and Izabella Sikes; brothers, Ronnie (Mary) Sikes, Terry (Tina) Sikes; Ricky Sikes, Randy Sikes; companion, Helena Raines; grandson Kaiden Lewallen He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace Sikes, Sr.; and brother, Wallace Sikes, Jr. Mr. Sikes was an electrician by trade and was of the Baptist Faith. He will be missed by his loving family and all whose lives he's touched. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday January 4th, 2020 at 1pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Rev. Benny Green officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening January 3rd, 2020 from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020