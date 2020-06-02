Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Simpkins, Jr.

Aiken - Mr. Joseph Simpkins, Jr., age 56, husband of Celestine Simpkins, father of Marcel C. Alexander and Donald Ray Carter, son of Yvonne H. Simpkins, passed away May 31, 2020 at MUSC in Charleston, SC. Funeral services to be announced. Friends may call the residence, 559 Shiloh Heights Rd, 803-292-2089, or the residence of his mother, 142 Whispering Pines Terrace, 803-648-9154, or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store