Joseph Spann
|
AIKEN - Mr. Joseph Spann, 68, of 150 Princess Lane entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 17, 2019