Joseph W. Atkinson
AIKEN - Joseph W Atkinson passed on May 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Meg; his two sons, Joseph W and David D (Heidi); two grandchildren Jasper and Simon; his two sisters Doris and Olive. He was a graduate of Suffield Academy and Colgate University. He retired as President and CEO after 42 years with John V Warren Inc.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 2, 2019