Josephine Balinski
1919 - 2020
Aiken - Josephine Balinski, 101, of Aiken, SC passed away on September 29, 2020. Mrs. Balinski was born on September 3, 1919 in Newark, N.J. to the late Jose and Mercedes (nee Puentes) Varela.
She is survived by her nephew, Ronald and his wife, Linda Lunn, of Lititz, PA. and grand-nephew Nicholas Lunn of Jersey City, N.J.
Mrs. Balinski was predeceased by her parents, her sister Mercedes, and husband of 51 years, Frank Balinski.
She and Frank were enthusiastic ballroom dancers and competed many times at the Harvest Moon Ball at Madison Square Garden, N.Y. They were both active for many years in the Senior Friends of Aiken South Carolina organization.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on October 10, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, Aiken, S.C.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of local arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
