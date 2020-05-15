Josephine "Jo" Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine "Jo" Johnson
Graniteville - Mrs. Josephine "Jo" Moss Johnson, 81, of Graniteville, SC, beloved wife of fifty-three years to Denton T. Johnson, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Born in Wilkes County, GA and a resident of the area most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Quinn W. and Kittie Barnett Moss. She graduated from Washington County High School in 1956 and married Dent on November 20, 1966. Miss Jo was a dedicated member of Hillview Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Julia Claire and Joseph Wade Johnson.
In addition to her husband, parents and grandchildren, family members include a son and his wife, Chris and Julie Johnson, Graniteville, SC; her twin sister, Christine "Teeny" Moss, Clearwater, SC and sister, Elizabeth Norris, Orlando, FL.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 5 until 7 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2 o'clock at Hillview Baptist Church, Graniteville, SC. Revs. Mike McAlpin and Donald Pope will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
Due to the current COVID19 restrictions, social distancing will be practiced at both the visitation and the service.
In lieu of flowers and in accordance with JO'S wishes, please make memorials to Hillview Baptist Church. (www.hillviewchurch.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Miss Jo and leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 15 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hillview Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved