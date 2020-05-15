Josephine "Jo" Johnson
Graniteville - Mrs. Josephine "Jo" Moss Johnson, 81, of Graniteville, SC, beloved wife of fifty-three years to Denton T. Johnson, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Born in Wilkes County, GA and a resident of the area most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Quinn W. and Kittie Barnett Moss. She graduated from Washington County High School in 1956 and married Dent on November 20, 1966. Miss Jo was a dedicated member of Hillview Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Julia Claire and Joseph Wade Johnson.
In addition to her husband, parents and grandchildren, family members include a son and his wife, Chris and Julie Johnson, Graniteville, SC; her twin sister, Christine "Teeny" Moss, Clearwater, SC and sister, Elizabeth Norris, Orlando, FL.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 5 until 7 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2 o'clock at Hillview Baptist Church, Graniteville, SC. Revs. Mike McAlpin and Donald Pope will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
Due to the current COVID19 restrictions, social distancing will be practiced at both the visitation and the service.
In lieu of flowers and in accordance with JO'S wishes, please make memorials to Hillview Baptist Church. (www.hillviewchurch.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Miss Jo and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Graniteville - Mrs. Josephine "Jo" Moss Johnson, 81, of Graniteville, SC, beloved wife of fifty-three years to Denton T. Johnson, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Born in Wilkes County, GA and a resident of the area most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Quinn W. and Kittie Barnett Moss. She graduated from Washington County High School in 1956 and married Dent on November 20, 1966. Miss Jo was a dedicated member of Hillview Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Julia Claire and Joseph Wade Johnson.
In addition to her husband, parents and grandchildren, family members include a son and his wife, Chris and Julie Johnson, Graniteville, SC; her twin sister, Christine "Teeny" Moss, Clearwater, SC and sister, Elizabeth Norris, Orlando, FL.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 5 until 7 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2 o'clock at Hillview Baptist Church, Graniteville, SC. Revs. Mike McAlpin and Donald Pope will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
Due to the current COVID19 restrictions, social distancing will be practiced at both the visitation and the service.
In lieu of flowers and in accordance with JO'S wishes, please make memorials to Hillview Baptist Church. (www.hillviewchurch.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Miss Jo and leave a message of condolence for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 15 to May 27, 2020.