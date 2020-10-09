Josh Miller
Aiken - SAMUEL JOSHUA "JOSH" MILLER, 41, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence.
A Celebration of Josh's Life will be held Monday evening, October 12th at 5:30 PM at The Big Red Barn on Chime Bell Church Rd. The Rev. William Eaves will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Silver Bluff High School Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 191, Jackson, SC 29831.
