1/1
Josh Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josh Miller
Aiken - SAMUEL JOSHUA "JOSH" MILLER, 41, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence.
A Celebration of Josh's Life will be held Monday evening, October 12th at 5:30 PM at The Big Red Barn on Chime Bell Church Rd. The Rev. William Eaves will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Silver Bluff High School Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 191, Jackson, SC 29831.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
05:30 PM
The Big Red Barn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved