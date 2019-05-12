Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Clint Mace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua Clint Mace

AIKEN - In loving memory of Joshua Clint Mace, Sr.

Josh, born on February 4th of 1974 to Dorothy Louise Page & Ronald Victor Mace, has peacefully passed away on April 15, 2019.

He is survived by 3 sons, Joshua Clint Mace, Jr., Joshua Trevor Mace, & Jacob Mace. He is also survived by 2 brothers, John Travis Mace & Conner Burrell Mace, and 2 sisters, Emma Victoria Mace & Annie Nell Mace, as well as his grand daughter, Aleiyah Marie Beltran, born to Joshua C. Mace, Jr., and his niece, Avani Leigh Wadford, whom is born to Emma.

Josh grew up in Aiken, South Carolina before moving and settling down in Orlando, Florida. He graduated from South Aiken High School (1992), and went on to pursuing a career in truck driving, which led to the beginning, and happily ever ending, of his prolonged happiness; meeting his "Crown Jewel." He enjoyed attending racing and golfing events with Jewel, and was very appreciative of having the ability to work and walk alongside her for 8 years. May his soul rest in peace.

"It's all in the rear view now, bro. see you soon.

Love you."

