Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Culbertson Sprouse. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ann Culbertson Sprouse

New Ellenton, SC - JOYCE ANN CULBERTSON SPROUSE, 82, beloved wife of Billy Joe Sprouse, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home.

A native of Laurens County, SC, Joyce was a daughter of the late James Willard and Lillie Louise Turner Culbertson. She lived in Aiken County since 1954 and retired from Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site. She was a member of Foreman Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the choir. Joyce was a loving and well-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her retirement she loved traveling with Billy and especially enjoyed the years they spent living in Rapid City, SD.

Surviving, in addition to her husband Billy, are two daughters, Debbie S. Thorne (Larry), Williston, Melanie S. Boyd (Allen), New Ellenton; five grandchildren, Jeremy Thorne (Amanda), Damian Thorne, Leah Thorne, Aaron Boyd (Tiffany), Rodney Boyd (Tracy); ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Jamie Lewis, Cairo, GA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Culbertson.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon, May 14th beginning at 1 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 o'clock with The Rev. Matt McAlister officiating. Interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Friends of the Animal Shelter (

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD, AIKEN, SC

Visit the online guestbook at

www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com

Joyce Ann Culbertson SprouseNew Ellenton, SC - JOYCE ANN CULBERTSON SPROUSE, 82, beloved wife of Billy Joe Sprouse, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home.A native of Laurens County, SC, Joyce was a daughter of the late James Willard and Lillie Louise Turner Culbertson. She lived in Aiken County since 1954 and retired from Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site. She was a member of Foreman Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the choir. Joyce was a loving and well-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her retirement she loved traveling with Billy and especially enjoyed the years they spent living in Rapid City, SD.Surviving, in addition to her husband Billy, are two daughters, Debbie S. Thorne (Larry), Williston, Melanie S. Boyd (Allen), New Ellenton; five grandchildren, Jeremy Thorne (Amanda), Damian Thorne, Leah Thorne, Aaron Boyd (Tiffany), Rodney Boyd (Tracy); ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Jamie Lewis, Cairo, GA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Culbertson.The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon, May 14th beginning at 1 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 o'clock with The Rev. Matt McAlister officiating. Interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Friends of the Animal Shelter ( fotas.org ).SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD, AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close